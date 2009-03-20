In Video, Obama Offers New Start With Iran

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

On the same day that President Obama turned up on "The Tonight Show," he also went on video with a message to Iran.

President BARACK OBAMA: Today I want to extend my very best wishes to all who are celebrating Nowruz around the world.

INSKEEP: Nowruz is the Persian New Year. And in the video message with Farsi subtitles, the president called for engagement with Iran in what he called this season of new beginnings.

President OBAMA: The United States wants the Islamic Republican of Iran to take its rightful place in the community of nations. You have that right, but it comes with real responsibilities. And that place cannot be reached through terror or arms, but rather through peaceful actions that demonstrate the true greatness of the Iranian people and civilization.

So that's the president on video. And in response a spokesman for Iran's president says today that Iran is still waiting for practical steps and a fundamental change in U.S. policies.

