House Passes Bill Taxing AIG Bonuses

NPR's business news starts with payback for AIG bonuses.

The Obama administration is talking about how to get back those big bonuses paid to executives at the AIG Insurance Company. But Congress is already taking action. Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed a measure that would impose a 90 percent surtax on those bonuses. The bill clearly targets AIG, but the measure could affect other companies as well. It covers highly paid employees at all companies that have received large government bailouts. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

