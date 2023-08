The documentary Chris and Don: A Love Story chronicles the romance of writer Christopher Isherwood and artist Don Bachardy. Although Isherwood was 31 years older than Bachardy, their relationship lasted over 30 years and affected the art of both men.

Bachardy joins Fresh Air to talk about his life, career and relationship with Isherwood.

This interview originally aired July 9, 2008.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.