Sierra Leone Special Court Sending Message

Last week, we told the story of Baindu, a young woman from Sierra Leone who witnessed some of the horrors of that country's civil war.

Days before the war ended in 2002, The Special Court for Sierra Leone was established by the UN and the government of Sierra Leone. The court recently convicted three leaders of a rebel group of crimes against humanity. They will be sentenced in the coming weeks.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with Stephen Rapp, prosecutor for The Special Court for Sierra Leone, about the court and some of its recent convictions.

