Polls Open In El Salvador Presidential Election

Voters in El Salvador are electing a new president Sunday. The former Marxist guerrillas — or the FMLN, as they're known — have put forward a relatively young journalist, Mauricio Funes, as their candidate. He's running against the former head of the national police, Rodrigo Ávila, of the ruling, right-wing ARENA party.

If Funes wins, it could swing a staunch, conservative ally of the U.S. in Central America to the left.

