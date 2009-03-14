Politics This Week: New FDA Head, Markets Bounce

President Obama chose former New York City Health Commissioner Margaret Hamburg as his nominee for commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. What might she bring to the job of FDA commissioner?

Also this week, the markets were up, investors were encouraged, and the Obama team went on the offensive, trying to sell its economic policies to tackle the crisis. Are they having much success?

On Friday, judges in Minnesota began their deliberations in the battle over the state's vacant Senate seat — the Al Franken-Norm Coleman race. Al Franken is ahead by 225 votes in the recount. Is Minnesota likely to get a senator soon? Could this case go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court?

In addition, Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele got into more hot water this week. He said in an interview that abortion was an "individual choice." That drew lots of criticism among Republican Party members, and Steele backtracked very quickly. Can he hold on?

Lastly, the owner of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer will be announcing next week whether to shut down or go to an online-only publication. Last month, the Rocky Mountain News, the oldest newspaper in Colorado, published its final edition. What does the diminution of the newspaper business mean?

Host Scott Simon discusses the week in politics with NPR Political Analyst Juan Williams.

