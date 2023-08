Ronnie Sue Ambrosino of Delray Beach, Calif., was one of Bernard Madoff's victims.

She and her husband lost their life savings of $1.66 million in Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

Ambrosino had been investing with Madoff for 28 years.

"That money was my nest egg," she says. "That money was letting me live my lifestyle of financial security."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.