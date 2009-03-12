© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After Guilty Plea, Madoff Sentencing Set For June 16

By Linda Wertheimer,
Jim Zarroli
Published March 12, 2009 at 12:29 PM EDT

Bernard Madoff has pleaded guilty to all 11 charges in the largest fraud case in Wall Street history. The former New York money manager is accused of stealing billions of dollars from thousands of investors in what he himself has described as a Ponzi scheme.

U.S. District Judge Denny Chin scheduled a June 16 sentencing for Madoff but also ordered him immediately jailed pending the sentencing.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Linda Wertheimer
As NPR's senior national correspondent, Linda Wertheimer travels the country and the globe for NPR News, bringing her unique insights and wealth of experience to bear on the day's top news stories.
See stories by Linda Wertheimer
Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
See stories by Jim Zarroli