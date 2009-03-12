After Guilty Plea, Madoff Sentencing Set For June 16

Bernard Madoff has pleaded guilty to all 11 charges in the largest fraud case in Wall Street history. The former New York money manager is accused of stealing billions of dollars from thousands of investors in what he himself has described as a Ponzi scheme.

U.S. District Judge Denny Chin scheduled a June 16 sentencing for Madoff but also ordered him immediately jailed pending the sentencing.

