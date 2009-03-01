© 2023 Public Radio East
Divided Congress Takes Up Obama's Plans

Published March 1, 2009 at 8:00 AM EST

Now that President Obama has laid out his budget and plans for reviving the economy, it's up to Congress to put them into action. But lawmakers are deeply divided. Democrats say the federal government should take the lead in turning things around; Republicans insist that's a cynical ploy to pump up big government.

NPR's David Welna speaks with guest host Scott Simon about the week ahead in Congress.

