Truth Squad: Evaluating Obama's Speech

President Barack Obama stressed hope and determination as he challenged America to come together to work its way back to economic health. In a speech to Congress and the nation, Obama said it's time for the U.S. to take charge of its future.

Steve Inskeep looks into the accuracy of the President's remarks. He talks with NPR reporters: John Ydstie, Julie Rovner, Richard Harris, Tom Gjelten, Jackie Northam and Mary Louise Kelly.

