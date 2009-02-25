© 2023 Public Radio East
Obama Names Locke As Commerce Secretary

Published February 25, 2009 at 11:59 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, Host:

Gary Locke, a former governor of Washington State. President Obama's first two choices for the job were New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and Republican Senator Judd Gregg. They both withdrew.

BARACK OBAMA: But I'm a big believer in keeping at something until you get it right. And Gary is the right man for this job.

MONTAGNE: President Obama's latest choice for commerce secretary, Gary Locke, is a Democrat and a second generation Chinese-American with long experience dealing with China on trade issues. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

