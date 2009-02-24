Failed Launch Puts NASA Satellite In Ocean

A rocket carrying a NASA satellite meant to track global warming has landed in the ocean near Antarctica after a failed launch.

The rocket with the Orbiting Carbon Observatory lifted off Tuesday morning from California's Vandenberg Air Force Base, but a protective covering apparently failed to separate.

The observatory was to be NASA's first satellite dedicated to monitoring carbon dioxide on a global scale. A similar Japanese satellite is already in orbit.

