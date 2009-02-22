© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Comments: The Plight Of Penmanship

Published February 22, 2009 at 8:00 AM EST

LIANE HANSEN, Host:

She wondered whether cursive really is necessary. Well, most of you lamented the apparent death of handwriting. David Schneider wrote that typing and writing by hand are two very different acts. Handwriting is, of course, slower and it reveals something about the writer's physical state as well as the quality of attention. If these things are no longer important, then human experience altogether is diminished.

B: I agree that my students' handwriting is atrocious. Most of them also don't understand how to properly powder a wig, and their horsemanship is abominable. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.