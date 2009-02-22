Your Comments: The Plight Of Penmanship

LIANE HANSEN, Host:

She wondered whether cursive really is necessary. Well, most of you lamented the apparent death of handwriting. David Schneider wrote that typing and writing by hand are two very different acts. Handwriting is, of course, slower and it reveals something about the writer's physical state as well as the quality of attention. If these things are no longer important, then human experience altogether is diminished.

B: I agree that my students' handwriting is atrocious. Most of them also don't understand how to properly powder a wig, and their horsemanship is abominable. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

