© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Distracted Pedestrians An Increasing Risk

By Adam Hochberg
Published February 22, 2009 at 8:55 AM EST

Some doctors and safety experts are increasingly concerned about pedestrians who use phones and other electronic devices. They say deaths and injuries are becoming more common because people are distracted while talking on the phone, texting or listening to music through headphones.

At Ohio State University, researchers are looking into the safety of pedestrians who are using cell phones and mp3 players.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Adam Hochberg
Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Adam Hochberg reports on a broad range of issues in the Southeast. Since he joined NPR in 1995, Hochberg has traveled the region extensively, reporting on its changing economy, demographics, culture and politics. He also currently focuses on transportation. Hochberg covered the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, followed candidates in three Presidential elections and reported on more than a dozen hurricanes.