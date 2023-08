The invasive Asian longhorned beetle has turned up in Worcester, Mass., and it's hungry for hardwood trees. Foresters are worried the infestation will spread northward into New England forests, killing the sugar maples that fill sap buckets and attract leaf peepers. Over 4,000 trees in the Worcester area are infested and slated for removal, but five times that many might have to be cut down.

