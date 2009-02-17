GM, Chrysler And Trump Casinos Seek Assistance

The automakers must submit full restructuring plans to the Treasury Department Tuesday to justify the more than $13 billion in loans they've already received from the federal government. Both companies are seeking concessions from the United Auto Workers and creditors. General Motors wants another $4 billion and Chrysler is requesting an additional $3 billion.

There are also problems in the casino industry. Trump Entertainment Resorts has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. All three of the company's casinos will continue to operate as usual during the bankruptcy proceedings. Trump resigned as chairman of the board Friday night.

