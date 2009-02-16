© 2023 Public Radio East
Michael Pollan Offers President Food For Thought

Fresh Air
Published February 16, 2009 at 4:33 PM EST

In Oct. 2008, author Michael Pollan wrote an open letter to the future president warning about the waning health of America's food systems. He wrote that "the era of cheap and abundant food appears to be drawing to a close."

Pollan urged the future president to rethink food policies, since they will have a large impact on a wide range of issues including national security, climate change, energy independence and health care.

Pollan is the author of The Omnivore's Dilemma: A Natural History Of Four Meals and In Defense Of Food: An Eater's Manifesto.

This interview originally aired on Oct. 20, 2008.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.