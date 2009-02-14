© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon's 150th Calls For A New Act

Published February 14, 2009 at 8:00 AM EST

Fifty years ago, members of the Oregon Centennial Commission reviewed all the ways there were to celebrate their state's 100th birthday.

Historical reenactments were held, some men across the state grew beards in the style of western settlers and Harry Belafonte and Roy Rogers each performed at the centennial exposition in Portland.

And, the great adman and radio comedian Stan Freberg, who had never lived in Oregon, was commissioned to write an original musical, Oregon! Oregon! A Centennial Fable in Three Acts.

It was 150 years ago Saturday that Oregon joined the union, becoming the 33rd state.

NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Pink Martini musical director Thomas Lauderdale about the resurrection of Stan Freberg's historical musical for the state's sesquicentennial.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.