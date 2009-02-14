© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Assessing The Threat Assessment

Published February 14, 2009 at 8:43 AM EST

This week, the nation's intelligence agencies produced their annual report on all the things that the United States should be worried about. It's called the "threat assessment," and it covers hot spots, despots, terrorists, troublemakers and worrisome developments that could affect U.S. national security.

NPR's Scott Simon talks with NPR Intelligence Correspondent Tom Gjelten about the annual U.S. threat assessment. The biggest security threat in the world? The faltering economy.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.