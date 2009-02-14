Assessing The Threat Assessment

This week, the nation's intelligence agencies produced their annual report on all the things that the United States should be worried about. It's called the "threat assessment," and it covers hot spots, despots, terrorists, troublemakers and worrisome developments that could affect U.S. national security.

NPR's Scott Simon talks with NPR Intelligence Correspondent Tom Gjelten about the annual U.S. threat assessment. The biggest security threat in the world? The faltering economy.

