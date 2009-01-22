© 2023 Public Radio East
Oscar Nominees Due: Who'll Make the Cut?

Published January 22, 2009 at 9:30 AM EST

The nominees for the 81st Academy Awards are due to be announced this morning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time — 8:30 on the East Coast. Actor Forrest Whitaker will join the head of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to unveil the list.

Morning Edition co-host Renee Montagne talks to Entertainment Weekly's Dave Karger about his guesses on which movies and movie stars will make the cut — and who'll wake up to bad news.

