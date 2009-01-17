© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inauguration Journey: Small-Town Paper's Big Story

Published January 17, 2009 at 3:39 PM EST

Among the many journalists covering the inauguration this week will be Rhonda Hodge, who writes for The Murphy Messenger, her hometown paper in Texas. Even though her paper is small and is published only twice a month, Hodge was able to secure press credentials for the event.

"This will be the absolute biggest event I've ever dreamed of covering," she says.

And she's coming prepared. She knit a bright orange wool hat for herself — "in the Jackie Kennedy Onassis pillbox style" — to wear to the inauguration for both fashion and safety. "I want to be seen in the crowd of millions of people," Hodge says, "and if I get stampeded people can say, 'Well the orange hat just went down!' "

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.