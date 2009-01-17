Inauguration Journey: Small-Town Paper's Big Story

Among the many journalists covering the inauguration this week will be Rhonda Hodge, who writes for The Murphy Messenger, her hometown paper in Texas. Even though her paper is small and is published only twice a month, Hodge was able to secure press credentials for the event.

"This will be the absolute biggest event I've ever dreamed of covering," she says.

And she's coming prepared. She knit a bright orange wool hat for herself — "in the Jackie Kennedy Onassis pillbox style" — to wear to the inauguration for both fashion and safety. "I want to be seen in the crowd of millions of people," Hodge says, "and if I get stampeded people can say, 'Well the orange hat just went down!' "

