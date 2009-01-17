© 2023 Public Radio East
Inauguration Journey: Honoring Family

Published January 17, 2009 at 2:51 PM EST

Patricia Lowther from Springfield, Va., is in Washington, D.C., this week for Barack Obama's inauguration. This trip marks a return for Lowther who, along with her mother, marched on Washington for civil rights in 1963.

Her mother didn't live to see Obama elected, so Patricia is bringing three photographs to honor her family: one of her mother, and photos of her grandfather and great-grandmother, both of whom were born into slavery.

"I think the three of them could never ever imagine this person could be elected and would become president," Lowther says.

