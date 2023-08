The Detroit Auto Show opens today amid one of the gloomiest periods in the modern history of the city's auto business. General Motors and Chrysler are still afloat, thanks to a $13 billion government lifeline.

But the companies face big pressure to completely restructure their businesses and most workers are on furlough right now because demand for autos has plummeted.

