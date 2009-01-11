A Little Less Flash At Annual Gadget Show

The Consumer Electronics Show this weekend is the industry's annual showcase where companies hawk their crispest flat-screen TVs, their smartest smartphones and their loudest video games. There's still a lot of that — but the terrible economy is just as much a presence this year as GPS navigators and stereo systems.

NPR's Laura Sydell speaks with guest host David Greene about how the economy is affecting the electronics industry as well as what gadgets are creating the biggest buzz.

