The Legacy Of Legal Legend Griffin Bell

Former federal judge and attorney general Griffin Bell died this week of pancreatic cancer at the age of 90. Along with his immediate predecessor Edward Levi, Bell is widely credited with restoring the Justice Department's reputation for independence and excellence in the wake of the Watergate scandal in the 1970s.

This past summer, not long after Bell learned that he was dying, he agreed to an interview with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.