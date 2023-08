The Illinois House's vote to impeach Gov. Rod Blagojevich was all but unanimous. Next, the state's Senate will conduct a trial — and it only needs a two-thirds majority to oust the governor. How long can he stay in office?

Host Scott Simon talks to NPR News Analyst Juan Williams about the national political fallout from the controversy over the impeachment of Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

