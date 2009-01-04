© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On The Ground At Gaza's Border

Published January 4, 2009 at 8:00 AM EST

Israeli troops backed by tanks and warplanes moved into the Gaza Strip overnight, encountering heavy resistance from Palestinian fighters. Israeli officials said dozens of Palestinian fighters had been killed, but Hamas confirmed only four of them. Officials in Gaza told the Associated Press that at least 31 civilians had died. The Israeli military said one solider has been killed and 30 of its troops have been wounded.

Host Liane Hansen talks with NPR's Eric Westervelt, who was at the Israel border with Gaza, about the latest on the Israeli ground attack in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.