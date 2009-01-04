On The Ground At Gaza's Border

Israeli troops backed by tanks and warplanes moved into the Gaza Strip overnight, encountering heavy resistance from Palestinian fighters. Israeli officials said dozens of Palestinian fighters had been killed, but Hamas confirmed only four of them. Officials in Gaza told the Associated Press that at least 31 civilians had died. The Israeli military said one solider has been killed and 30 of its troops have been wounded.

Host Liane Hansen talks with NPR's Eric Westervelt, who was at the Israel border with Gaza, about the latest on the Israeli ground attack in Gaza.

