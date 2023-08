Israel has not let up in its airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Many civilians are among the casualties. Dr. Abdel Aziz Thabet, who works with community mental health programs in Gaza, is a British-trained psychiatrist working mostly with women and children. He talks with Steve Inskeep about the effects of the Israeli bombing raids on Palestinian civilians.

