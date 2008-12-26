© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Injecting Noir Into A Comic-Book Classic

By Beth Accomando
Published December 26, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Two legendary comic-book artists have come together in movie theaters.

Will Eisner was a pioneer in comic books in the 1930s. He was a mentor to Frank Miller, who became known for bringing new depth to Batman in the 1980s and expanding the audience for graphic novels. Now, Miller has directed a screen version of his mentor's seminal work, The Spirit.

The original is a film noir-style classic of the 1940s. Miller says that the key to keeping film noir out of the realm of cliche is to remember that the darkness isn't about lighting, it's about tone.

Beth Accomando reports for member station KPBS.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Beth Accomando