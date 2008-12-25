© 2023 Public Radio East
An Elf No More, Sedaris Recalls Days In Santaland

Published December 25, 2008 at 12:24 AM EST

Crumpet the Elf is back for another Morning Edition Christmas. Crumpet is the not-so-secret identity of humorist David Sedaris, who was once a department store elf at Macy's. He wrote about the experience in his memoir The Santaland Diaries.

The story begins like this: "I wear green velvet knickers, a forest green velvet smock and a perky little hat, decorated with spangles. This is my work uniform."

