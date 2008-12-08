Five In Guantanamo Offer 9/11 Guilty Pleas

Five of the most prominent detainees at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, say they want to plead guilty to plotting the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The defendants include Khalid Sheik Mohammed, his nephew Ali Abd al Aziz, who is also known as Ammar al Baluchi, Ramzi bin al Shibh, Walid Muhammad Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi.

Carol Rosenberg, a reporter for the Miami Herald, who is covering the hearings, says the judge is trying to determine what to do with a guilty plea in a death penalty case under the law that created this military court in 2006.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.