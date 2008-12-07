The Puppy Cam Lives On

Last week, we broadcast a story about six Shiba Inu puppies, made famous by a puppy cam on ustream.tv. We posted links to it and other puppy cams, and the story has been one of the most-emailed NPR.org for days.

We have an update: The Shiba Inu pups are now 8 1/2 weeks old, and this weekend the first of them goes off to a new home.

Ustream.tv users' comments on the departure of the puppies promised tears and deep sadness when they'll be taken by their new owners. Well, we have good news: The breeders have decided to keep one of the dogs, and so the puppy cam will continue.

The other pooches have all been sold to nearby families. The breeders say that they will arrange a reunion and will post updates and pictures as the litter grows. For now, you can still visit the puppy cam through the links below.

