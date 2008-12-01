Clinton, Gates Named To National Security Team

President-elect Obama named more of the people he wants to run the federal bureaucracy. As expected, he announced Monday that he will nominate Sen. Hillary Clinton to become secretary of state.

If confirmed, she would work with foreign policy adviser Susan Rice, whom Obama is naming to be ambassador to the United Nations. The new secretary of state will know Rice, who was a leading diplomat in former President Bill Clinton's administration.

Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano was named as secretary of Homeland Security, and the White House national security adviser will be retired Marine Corps Gen. Jim Jones, who was an Obama adviser during the campaign.

Current Secretary of Defense Robert Gates will stay for a while. He oversaw the surge in Iraq and will now be charged with bringing troops home from there, or sending them to Afghanistan instead.

Obama says he intends to end the war in Iraq but increase American involvement in Afghanistan, where the Taliban are growing stronger.

