Fed Unveils Two Programs To Get Credit Moving

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department introduced two programs Tuesday designed to get credit moving again. The government is buying up to $600 billion in mortgage-backed assets. Also, there is a $200 billion consumer loan program to help unfreeze the market that backs consumer debt like credit cards and auto loans.

David Wessel of The Wall Street Journal talks with Steve Inskeep about the new programs.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.