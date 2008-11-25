Beijing Not A Fan Of 'Chinese Democracy'

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Next we have an update on one of the major stories of the week. The government of China has spoken out against a new album by Guns N' Roses. The rock group called its album "Chinese Democracy," and one of the songs refers to the banned Chinese spiritual group Falun Gong. In response, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman became a rock critic. The spokesman said, quote, "As far as I know, many people don't like this kind of music. It's too noisy and clamorous." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

