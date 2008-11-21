© 2023 Public Radio East
Assessing Obama's Cabinet Choices

Published November 21, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

Sen. Hillary Clinton's decision to take on the role of secretary of state is the highest-profile news on a day when the propsective Obama Cabinet swells. New York Federal Reserve President Timothy Geithner is said to be Obama's pick for treasury secretary and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson will be asked to head the Commerce Department. Columnists E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and David Brooks of The New York Times talk with Robert Siegel about the Cabinet choices.

