Pirates Commandeer Busy Shipping Lane

Published November 19, 2008 at 6:00 AM EST

India's navy says one of its warships patrolling the Gulf of Aden battled Somali pirates and destroyed one of their so-called mother ships — a supply vessel that helps the pirates operate in open water. The attack occurred Tuesday, the same day Somali pirates hijacked two more ships.

Nikolas Gvosdev, who teaches national security studies at the U.S. Naval War College, tells Steve Inskeep what can be done to protect one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

