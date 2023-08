Ann Leary's new book is about a woman whose husband (a TV star) may be cheating on her. In real life, Leary is the wife of comedian and actor Denis Leary. She says that while the main character bears a resemblance to her, the book is not entirely based on fact.

Leary's 2005 memoir An Innocent, A Broad is about giving birth to her son Jack while on a week-long comedy tour in London.

