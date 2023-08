The Job Center in Dayton, Ohio, is busy these days. It's a one-stop center for help with food stamps, Medicaid, resumes, employment searches and classes for new skills. Forty-three agencies are under one roof.

It's a much needed center — and the largest in the nation — for a city has an unemployment rate that's nearly 8 percent.

