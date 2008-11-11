GM, Ford, Chrysler Want Emergency Aid

Detroit's Big Three automakers are asking the government for a bigger bailout. They already have received $25 billion in federal loans and now want an additional $25 billion. Congressional Democrats have urged the Bush administration to use some of the $700 billion bailout for banks to help the car companies.

Joe White of The Wall Street Journal talks with Renee Montagne about what a bailout would mean.

