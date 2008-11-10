© 2023 Public Radio East
The 'Flexible Aggression' Of The McCain Campaign

Fresh Air
Published November 10, 2008 at 11:00 AM EST

During the election season, David Kirkpatrick profiled Republican presidential contender John McCain in a series of articles in The New York Times. He shares his thoughts on the McCain campaign, and on the future of the Republican Party.

Kirkpatrick is a Washington correspondent for the New York Times, who covered the conservative Christian movement during the 2004 elections. His article "John McCain, Flexible Aggression" appeared on Oct. 25.

