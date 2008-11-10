© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Obama's Winning 'Change' Strategy

Fresh Air
Published November 10, 2008 at 9:55 AM EST

Beginning with the Democratic primary, president-elect Barack Obama's campaign did not waver in its focus on "change." Journalist Ryan Lizza argues that the constancy and simplicity of Obama's message allowed the candidate to turn his vulnerabilities into assets — and outmaneuver both Hillary Clinton and John McCain.

Lizza is the chief political correspondent for The New Yorker. His article, "Battle Plans: How Obama Won", appears in the Nov. 17 issue of the magazine.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.