Obama's Winning 'Change' Strategy

Beginning with the Democratic primary, president-elect Barack Obama's campaign did not waver in its focus on "change." Journalist Ryan Lizza argues that the constancy and simplicity of Obama's message allowed the candidate to turn his vulnerabilities into assets — and outmaneuver both Hillary Clinton and John McCain.

Lizza is the chief political correspondent for The New Yorker. His article, "Battle Plans: How Obama Won", appears in the Nov. 17 issue of the magazine.

