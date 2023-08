The legendary Chicago broadcaster Studs Terkel dedicated his life to capturing the stories of ordinary Americans through oral histories.

He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1985 for his book The Good War, and hosted a radio show that ran for nearly five decades. He died Oct. 31 at the age of 96. Fresh Air remembers him with a conversation first broadcast in 1985.

