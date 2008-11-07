First Dog, Barney, Bites Reporter's Finger

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning, I am Renee Montagne. President-elect Obama did promise his little girls a puppy for the White House but they'll have to get past Barney first. The current White House dog, a Scottish terrier, bit a Reuters reporter Thursday. Jon Decker was trying to pet the usually friendly dog, but Barney was having none of it. Barney growled and snapped at his finger. The White House medical staff treated the bleeding finger and Barney held onto his territory, for now. It's Morning Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

