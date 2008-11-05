Mexico Hopes Obama Victory Helps U.S. Relations

RENEE MONTAGNE, Host:

In Mexico, the U.S. election returns were overshadowed by a plane crash in downtown Mexico City that killed the nation's interior minister. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports.

JASON BEAUBIEN: Across Mexico City last night, in bars and restaurants, televisions were glowing with red and blue maps of the United States as people tracked the elections results. The contest between Barack Obama and John McCain has been followed extremely closely here, with opinion polls showing the vast majority of Mexicans supporting Obama.

(SOUNDBITE OF CROWD CHEERING AND WHISTLING)

BEAUBIEN: And the crowd in this bar would erupt in cheers every time another state flashed blue into the Obama column. Then the broadcasts were interrupted by a somber message from President Felipe Calderon.

P: (Spanish spoken)

BEAUBIEN: Immediately, there was speculation in the local media here that Morino's plane had been brought down by organized crime, which has killed more than 4,000 people here this year alone. Officials here say Morino's plane crash appears to be an accident. Mexicans celebrating Obama's victory expressed hope that Mexico's relationship with the U.S. will change under a new administration. Talia Talano(ph) was at a party hosted by the U.S. embassy.

MONTAGNE: I mean, I really hope it will be better for us with Obama, especially for the immigrant people, and so on, and that there won't be so much war in the world.

BEAUBIEN: Jason Beaubien, NPR News, Mexico City. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.