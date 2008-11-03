© 2023 Public Radio East
Barack Obama's Grandmother Dies

Published November 3, 2008 at 4:47 PM EST

ROBERT SIEGEL, host:

One final story about Barack Obama. The candidate's grandmother, Madelyn Dunham, has died of cancer. Dunham, or "Toot" as Obama called her, helped raised him when he was growing up in Hawaii. Obama visited her there a little more than a week ago. He learned of her death this morning while he was campaigning in Florida. In a statement, Obama called his grandmother the cornerstone of his family. Madelyn Dunham was 86 years old. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

