So Long, Studs Terkel, And Thanks

Published November 1, 2008 at 8:00 AM EDT
Scott Simon (left) chats with Studs Terkel during a visit in October 2005.
Scott Simon (left) chats with Studs Terkel during a visit in October 2005.

Studs Terkel died Friday in his beloved Chicago at the age of 96. For decades, the Pulitzer Prize-winning oral historian criss-crossed America letting ordinary people tell their own stories. In a conversaton with Alison Stewart, NPR's Scott Simon, a native Chicagoan, shares stories collected from his long friendship with his fellow radio interviewer. And we play a recording of Terkel reading Carl Sandburg's poem "Chicago."

