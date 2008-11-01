So Long, Studs Terkel, And Thanks

Tracy Wahl/NPR / Scott Simon (left) chats with Studs Terkel during a visit in October 2005.

Studs Terkel died Friday in his beloved Chicago at the age of 96. For decades, the Pulitzer Prize-winning oral historian criss-crossed America letting ordinary people tell their own stories. In a conversaton with Alison Stewart, NPR's Scott Simon, a native Chicagoan, shares stories collected from his long friendship with his fellow radio interviewer. And we play a recording of Terkel reading Carl Sandburg's poem "Chicago."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.