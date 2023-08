Andrea Seabrook quotes America's oral historian, Studs Terkel, who died Friday at 96. He once said: "I think it's realistic to have hope. One can be a perverse idealist and say the easiest thing: 'I despair. The world's no good.' That's a perverse idealist. It's practical to hope, because the hope is for us to survive as a human species. That's very realistic."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.