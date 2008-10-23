The Many Facets Of 'Changeling' Eastwood

Once best known as a star of action and Western films, actor (and former mayor of Carmel, California) Clint Eastwood is also acclaimed for his work behind the camera. His latest directorial effort is Changeling, starring Angelina Jolie as a mother struggling to find her missing son and battling a corrupt Los Angeles police force.

Eastwood won the Academy Award for best director in 1993 for Unforgiven and again in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby. He was nominated for the Oscar for his direction of Mystic River and Letters from Iwo Jima.

