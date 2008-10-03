Will Rep. Michael Burgess Change His Vote?

When the House voted on the Wall Street rescue package Monday, Republican Michael Burgess of Texas voted against the bill. Burgess says he'll continue to study the measure, but right now he's leaning toward voting no again. He says the bailout package is very unpopular in his home district. Burgess tells Ari Shapiro that he doesn't think the "other stuff" added to the Senate's version is enough to change the minds of his constituents.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.